Napa County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

Napa County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 1,170 positive cases since March.
The number of local deaths remained at 11, while the number of people hospitalized dropped by one to seven, the county said.
The county said recent reports of new cases might have to be adjusted. Some cases could turn out to be residents of other counties and would be deleted. At the same time, the tally may rise once issues are resolved with the state's electronic lab reporting system.
Napa County has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus, while acknowledging that it currently often takes two weeks or more to get results. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
