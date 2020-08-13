Napa County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 1,170 positive cases since March.

The number of local deaths remained at 11, while the number of people hospitalized dropped by one to seven, the county said.

The county said recent reports of new cases might have to be adjusted. Some cases could turn out to be residents of other counties and would be deleted. At the same time, the tally may rise once issues are resolved with the state's electronic lab reporting system.

Napa County has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.