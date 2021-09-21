 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports 29 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Napa County reports 29 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Twenty-nine more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the local total to 12,281, county health authorities reported Tuesday afternoon.

The county’s daily update of COVID-19 cases also listed 23 people being treated at local hospitals due to the virus, and 572 overall since the pandemic’s arrival in early 2020. As of Tuesday, 22% of Napa County’s intensive-care beds were available.

COVID-19 infections this month have totaled 558, compared to more than 1,100 in August and 491 in July, according to records from the county Health and Human Services agency. The local monthly case count had shrunk from a December peak of over 2,600 to 119 in June before picking up steam this summer with the rise of a faster-spreading Delta variant of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District reported 79 positive tests for the week of Sept. 13 in its weekly online update of COVID-19 infections. That total included 75 among students and four among employees.

Although last week’s reported case count was more than twice as large as NVUSD’s previous one-week high, district spokesperson Cass Caulfield said Tuesday that 29 of the infections occurred earlier but were not reported until last week due to staffing shortages that delayed reporting.

COVID-19 cases also caused students in one special education class to be quarantined, according to Caulfield.

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio updates residents on the latest developments regarding COVID-19. Video courtesy of Napa County.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

  • Updated

Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation. 

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are there more floods?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News