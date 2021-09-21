Napa County reports 29 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Twenty-nine more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the local total to 12,281, county health authorities reported Tuesday afternoon.
The county’s daily update of COVID-19 cases also listed 23 people being treated at local hospitals due to the virus, and 572 overall since the pandemic’s arrival in early 2020. As of Tuesday, 22% of Napa County’s intensive-care beds were available.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
COVID-19 infections this month have totaled 558, compared to more than 1,100 in August and 491 in July, according to records from the county Health and Human Services agency. The local monthly case count had shrunk from a December peak of over 2,600 to 119 in June before picking up steam this summer with the rise of a faster-spreading Delta variant of the virus.
Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District reported 79 positive tests for the week of Sept. 13 in its weekly online update of COVID-19 infections. That total included 75 among students and four among employees.
Although last week’s reported case count was more than twice as large as NVUSD’s previous one-week high, district spokesperson Cass Caulfield said Tuesday that 29 of the infections occurred earlier but were not reported until last week due to staffing shortages that delayed reporting.
COVID-19 cases also caused students in one special education class to be quarantined, according to Caulfield.
Photos: Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Napa clinic
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa SK
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
The shrinkage of the Napa school district’s student body is advancing faster than predicted, and more so in the earliest grades teaching the y…
Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation.
Owners of Aetna Springs are proposing a luxury camping resort for Turkey Hill in Pope Valley.
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Napa County is considering a one-acre development limit for new homes allowed amid the agricultural preserve, a move to help protect prime Nap…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com