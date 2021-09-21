Napa County reports 29 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Twenty-nine more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the local total to 12,281, county health authorities reported Tuesday afternoon.

The county’s daily update of COVID-19 cases also listed 23 people being treated at local hospitals due to the virus, and 572 overall since the pandemic’s arrival in early 2020. As of Tuesday, 22% of Napa County’s intensive-care beds were available.

COVID-19 infections this month have totaled 558, compared to more than 1,100 in August and 491 in July, according to records from the county Health and Human Services agency. The local monthly case count had shrunk from a December peak of over 2,600 to 119 in June before picking up steam this summer with the rise of a faster-spreading Delta variant of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District reported 79 positive tests for the week of Sept. 13 in its weekly online update of COVID-19 infections. That total included 75 among students and four among employees.

Although last week’s reported case count was more than twice as large as NVUSD’s previous one-week high, district spokesperson Cass Caulfield said Tuesday that 29 of the infections occurred earlier but were not reported until last week due to staffing shortages that delayed reporting.