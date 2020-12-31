Napa County reports 29th COVID death, second this week

Napa County on Thursday reported 77 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, plus the second death this week.

The death was a female adult under age 65. It was the 29th county death from the disease since the pandemic began and the 11th death reported in December.

Napa County since Monday has reported 650 new cases. However, the Monday total was for the preceding five days because of the Christmas holiday, not the usual three days after a weekend.

For December, the county has reported 2,674 new cases. That is more than double the number of November cases.

Since the pandemic began, the county reports having 5,741 confirmed cases. Of these, 3,822 are active, 1,890 are recovered and 29 resulted in death.

Meanwhile, the Bay Area and Napa County remain under a state-mandated stay-at-home order because regional intensive care unit availability dipped under 15%. Availability on Thursday was 8.5%. The order began Dec. 17, and it will last until at least Jan. 8.

WATCH NOW: EXPERTS SAY VACCINES WILL WORK AGAINST NEW VARIANT

SEE SNACK STATION RESIDENT MADE FOR DELIVERY DRIVERS

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.