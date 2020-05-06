Napa County reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases

Napa County reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases

Napa County reported three additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total since March 22 to 78 cases.

Of the county’s 78 cases, none is currently hospitalized.

The county's website did not immediately have updated testing totals Wednesday afternoon.

Napa’s 78 confirmed cases are part of 58,794 confirmed cases in California and 1,214,572 in the U.S. There have been 2,389 deaths in California, 72,233 deaths in the U.S.

Visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the county’s COVID-19 resources and data.

