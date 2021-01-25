Napa County reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

Currently, 8.2% of the region's ICU beds are available. Staying out of the Regional Stay Home order is predicated on having four-week future projections of regional ICE capacity at 15% or more, the county noted.

Local hospitals reported caring for 24 COVID patients on Monday, one more than on Friday. The availability of local ICU beds rose from 5% on Friday to 9.5% on Monday.

There have been 7,987 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since March.

The county said 15,831 people had received COVID vaccinations as of Monday, an increase of 1,416 since Friday.

A program to vaccine county residents is being rolled out, starting first with frontline health care workers as well as residents and staff of the county’s skilled nursing facilities.

As the program expands, other groups and finally the general population will be offered the vaccine.

As of Friday, the county reported administering 14,415 vaccinations since December, an increase of 504 doses since Thursday.