Napa County reports 3 more COVID-19 cases; 1 person hospitalized

An additional three people tested positive in Napa County, bringing the number of local COVID-19 cases to 129, the county reported Friday.

One person has been hospitalized since Thursday's report. The number of people who have died remains at three since the first cases were reported March 22, the county said.

The county said 10,683 Napa County resident have now been tested, with 10,510 receiving negative results. Results are pending on 44 people.

The number of people tested grew by 308 since Thursday's report.

Napa County's 129 cases are part of a statewide total of 123,066 cases, and 1,888,370 across the U.S. California's death total is 4,458; in the U.S., 108,768 fatalities.

The county is encouraging residents to be tested for coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.

Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.

