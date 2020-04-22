Napa County reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases; 2 are hospitalized
Napa County reported three new confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the total since March 22 to 57 cases.

Two patients are hospitalized, including one in intensive care, the county reported. 

Fewer new cases were reported Wednesday than on Tuesday when six cases, including the county's first two juveniles, were reported.

As of Wednesday, 1,154 people had been tested, with 882 negative results and 215 people awaiting results, the county said..

Of the county’s 57 cases, two are under 18, 32 are between 18 and 49, 16 are between 50 and 64 and seven are over 64. Fifty-one percent or 29 cases are non-Hispanic whites, while 39%, or 22 cases are Hispanic, and 9% or five cases are "other." Thirty-seven percent or 21 cases are males, while 63% or 36 cases are female.

Statewide, California reports 35,907 cases and 1,340 deaths. The U.S. total is 835,316 cases and 45,950 deaths.

Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.

Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/06055

