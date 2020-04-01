You are the owner of this article.
Napa County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 18
Napa County reported three additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total since the first confirmed case on March 22 to 18.

The county's first death was reported on Tuesday: Marylou Armer, 43, of American Canyon, who was a detective with the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Wednesday's new cases were all in the city of Napa, which now has 12 confirmed cases, Napa County reported.

Totals for the rest of the county are: Unincorporated, 3, with one in American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga. 

To date, 391 individuals have been tested in Napa County, with 280 tests negative and 93 tested patients awaiting test results, said Molly Rattigan, the county's deputy executive officer.

There are 68 individuals that are being monitored due to having a close contact to a confirmed case, Ratigan said in the county's news release.

California has reported 8,584 COVID-19 cases, with 183 deaths as of Wednesday.

For more information and detail on the testing data, please visit: https://www.countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing

This website is updated at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and will be summarized by 11 a.m. daily on social media and at www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

