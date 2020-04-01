Napa County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 18

Napa County reported three additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total since the first confirmed case on March 22 to 18.
The county's first death was reported on Tuesday: Marylou Armer, 43, of American Canyon, who was a detective with the Santa Rosa Police Department.
Wednesday's new cases were all in the city of Napa, which now has 12 confirmed cases, Napa County reported.
Totals for the rest of the county are: Unincorporated, 3, with one in American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga.
To date, 391 individuals have been tested in Napa County, with 280 tests negative and 93 tested patients awaiting test results, said Molly Rattigan, the county's deputy executive officer.
There are 68 individuals that are being monitored due to having a close contact to a confirmed case, Ratigan said in the county's news release.
California has reported 8,584 COVID-19 cases, with 183 deaths as of Wednesday.
