Napa County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

After reporting 35 COVID-19 cases on Monday and 21 on Tuesday, Napa County said new cases dropped to three on Wednesday.

Six people remained hospitalized.

There have been 1,727 confirmed cases among county residents since March, and 13 deaths. There are currently 350 active cases.

Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus. To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

