Napa County reports 30 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Thirty more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, Napa County’s health department announced Wednesday afternoon in its daily update on the microbe’s spread.

The latest daily count was an increase from the 21 infections reported Tuesday, and comes on the heels of a 72% week-to-week up Dec. 3-9, to 124 positive tests – the most since Nov. 5-11.

Ten people were hospitalized on Wednesday due to COVID-19, compared to nine Tuesday and six on Friday, and 21% of local intensive care beds were available.

Napa County’s rate of full vaccination against the coronavirus has reached 71.3% of its entire population, the county Health and Human Services agency announced on its COVID-19 informational website. That total includes 76% of residents federally approved for inoculation, which since November has included children as young as 5.

Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician and Michigan State lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, joined Cheddar to discuss the newly discovered and highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. Bhatti said it is too early to draw any conclusions about the new variant but there is concern that it could eventually mutate and develop a resistance to vaccines. "Time will tell, but for now, it looks like, still, the best thing that we can do to try to limit the spread of this disease is make sure everybody gets a vaccine and make sure everybody avoids large gatherings indoors and wears masks during the wintertime especially," he said.

Howard Yune

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register.

