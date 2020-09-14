Napa County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases at start of week

Napa County's recently reduced level of new COVID-19 cases continued Monday, when officials reported a two-day total of 30 cases.

This report comes on the heels of 75 cases for all of last week. That was the third week in a row with fewer than 100 cases. Cases peaked the week of Aug. 10-14 with 160 cases.

There have now been 1,570 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Napa County since March, with 13 deaths and 1,196 residents listed as recovered.

Two people were reported hospitalized Monday. Since March, there have been 92 hospital admissions.

On Friday, Napa County reported having COVID-19 testing capacity and availability this week. Test results are coming back within two to five days.

It’s important for Napa County to maintain high testing numbers in order to avoid business re-closures, the county said.

Testing times were available in Napa on Thursday, Sept. 17; and Friday, Sept. 18.

To sign up for a test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/