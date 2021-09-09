Napa County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Thirty more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing total local infections during the COVID-19 pandemic to 11,900, county health authorities announced Thursday afternoon.

The number of people hospitalized in the county due to the virus was 24, the same as on Wednesday, the county Health and Human Services agency said in its daily online report. Ten percent of local intensive-care beds were available on Thursday.

Napa County deaths connected to COVID-19 remain at 92, the most recent on Sept. 1.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

In the Napa Valley Unified School District, 29 COVID-19 cases were reported during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, according to the district’s weekly report. The district reported 36 cases the previous week (including 34 students), its first full week of instruction after starting its academic year Aug. 18.

Twenty-one cases were diagnosed in students attending regular classes on campus, to which NVUSD has returned for most students this year after switching to virtual instruction in March 2020 and later phasing in a hybrid classroom-online model. Six employees contracted the virus, along with two students in remote learning.