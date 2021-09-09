Napa County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Thirty more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing total local infections during the COVID-19 pandemic to 11,900, county health authorities announced Thursday afternoon.
The number of people hospitalized in the county due to the virus was 24, the same as on Wednesday, the county Health and Human Services agency said in its daily online report. Ten percent of local intensive-care beds were available on Thursday.
Napa County deaths connected to COVID-19 remain at 92, the most recent on Sept. 1.
In the Napa Valley Unified School District, 29 COVID-19 cases were reported during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, according to the district’s weekly report. The district reported 36 cases the previous week (including 34 students), its first full week of instruction after starting its academic year Aug. 18.
Twenty-one cases were diagnosed in students attending regular classes on campus, to which NVUSD has returned for most students this year after switching to virtual instruction in March 2020 and later phasing in a hybrid classroom-online model. Six employees contracted the virus, along with two students in remote learning.
NVUSD currently is teaching 16,603 children and teenagers in Napa and American Canyon, and employs 1,536 staff members. Last week’s infections accounted for 0.16% of the total student body, according to the district.
Photos: Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Napa clinic
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
