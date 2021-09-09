 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Napa County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Thirty more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing total local infections during the COVID-19 pandemic to 11,900, county health authorities announced Thursday afternoon.

The number of people hospitalized in the county due to the virus was 24, the same as on Wednesday, the county Health and Human Services agency said in its daily online report. Ten percent of local intensive-care beds were available on Thursday.

Napa County deaths connected to COVID-19 remain at 92, the most recent on Sept. 1.

In the Napa Valley Unified School District, 29 COVID-19 cases were reported during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, according to the district’s weekly report. The district reported 36 cases the previous week (including 34 students), its first full week of instruction after starting its academic year Aug. 18.

Twenty-one cases were diagnosed in students attending regular classes on campus, to which NVUSD has returned for most students this year after switching to virtual instruction in March 2020 and later phasing in a hybrid classroom-online model. Six employees contracted the virus, along with two students in remote learning.

NVUSD currently is teaching 16,603 children and teenagers in Napa and American Canyon, and employs 1,536 staff members. Last week’s infections accounted for 0.16% of the total student body, according to the district.

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio updates residents on the latest developments regarding COVID-19. Video courtesy of Napa County.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Napans hope to open new charter middle school

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News