Napa County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Thirty-one more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department said Wednesday afternoon.

The latest daily online update by Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency follows the disclosure of 48 infections Tuesday and 110 over the Friday-to-Monday weekend.

Earlier, 324 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Aug. 13-19, a 71% jump from the week before. Three unvaccinated Napa city residents also died as a result of the virus over a six-day period ending Sunday, the county said earlier.

Seventeen people were being hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19 symptoms, and 10% of local intensive-care beds were available, the county reported. Overall, 513 patients have been treated in Napa County hospitals due to the virus since the pandemic's arrival in the U.S. in early 2020.