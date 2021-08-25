Napa County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Thirty-one more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department said Wednesday afternoon.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The latest daily online update by Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency follows the disclosure of 48 infections Tuesday and 110 over the Friday-to-Monday weekend.
Earlier, 324 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Aug. 13-19, a 71% jump from the week before. Three unvaccinated Napa city residents also died as a result of the virus over a six-day period ending Sunday, the county said earlier.
Seventeen people were being hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19 symptoms, and 10% of local intensive-care beds were available, the county reported. Overall, 513 patients have been treated in Napa County hospitals due to the virus since the pandemic's arrival in the U.S. in early 2020.
The portion of Napa County residents receiving at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine ticked a percentage point upward on Tuesday, to 82% of those 12 and older who are eligible under federal vaccine approvals – 94,213 people in all. Seventy-seven percent of eligible residents have received full inoculation, also up a point from the week before.
People in their early teens up to age 15 had the county’s lowest full vaccination rate at 52% percent while seniors – the first age group to be allotted COVID-19 vaccines last winter – had the highest inoculation levels, with 97% of those 60 and older receiving shots.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com