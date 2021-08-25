 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Napa County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Thirty-one more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department said Wednesday afternoon.

The latest daily online update by Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency follows the disclosure of 48 infections Tuesday and 110 over the Friday-to-Monday weekend.

Earlier, 324 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Aug. 13-19, a 71% jump from the week before. Three unvaccinated Napa city residents also died as a result of the virus over a six-day period ending Sunday, the county said earlier.

Seventeen people were being hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19 symptoms, and 10% of local intensive-care beds were available, the county reported. Overall, 513 patients have been treated in Napa County hospitals due to the virus since the pandemic's arrival in the U.S. in early 2020.

The portion of Napa County residents receiving at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine ticked a percentage point upward on Tuesday, to 82% of those 12 and older who are eligible under federal vaccine approvals – 94,213 people in all. Seventy-seven percent of eligible residents have received full inoculation, also up a point from the week before.

People in their early teens up to age 15 had the county’s lowest full vaccination rate at 52% percent while seniors – the first age group to be allotted COVID-19 vaccines last winter – had the highest inoculation levels, with 97% of those 60 and older receiving shots.

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio updates residents on the latest developments regarding COVID-19. Video courtesy of Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

