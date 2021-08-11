Napa County reports 32 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

The number of new cases of coronavirus in Napa County increased to 32 on Wednesday, county health officials reported.

Combined with the 25 COVID-19 infections reported on Tuesday, the increase over two days nearly matches the 58 positive tests reported over the Friday-Monday weekend, according to the county’s informational website on the virus. Napa County’s COVID-19 case count has risen for six weeks running, totaling 187 for July 30 to Aug. 5, up 11% from the week before.

The number of people hospitalized in the county due to virus remained at 13 on Wednesday afternoon.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Infection numbers have risen in California and the U.S. this summer with the spread of a more virulent Delta strain of the virus. In response, county and local governments in Napa County and elsewhere have reinstated mask-wearing and other requirements that California relaxed in mid-June as part of an economic reopening, when infection rates had declined from a mid-winter spike that erupted just as COVID-19 vaccines began receiving federal approval.