Napa County reports 32 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

The number of new cases of coronavirus in Napa County increased to 32 on Wednesday, county health officials reported.
Combined with the 25 COVID-19 infections reported on Tuesday, the increase over two days nearly matches the 58 positive tests reported over the Friday-Monday weekend, according to the county’s informational website on the virus. Napa County’s COVID-19 case count has risen for six weeks running, totaling 187 for July 30 to Aug. 5, up 11% from the week before.
The number of people hospitalized in the county due to virus remained at 13 on Wednesday afternoon.
Infection numbers have risen in California and the U.S. this summer with the spread of a more virulent Delta strain of the virus. In response, county and local governments in Napa County and elsewhere have reinstated mask-wearing and other requirements that California relaxed in mid-June as part of an economic reopening, when infection rates had declined from a mid-winter spike that erupted just as COVID-19 vaccines began receiving federal approval.
Napa County on Friday revived a requirement that people wear face coverings in public indoor spaces, even if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. A similar universal masking rule will be in effect for the Napa Valley Unified School District, which is returning to mainly in-person classroom teaching when more than 16,000 students begin the new academic year Aug. 18.
K-12 teachers across California will be required to prove their full vaccination status against COVID-19 by mid-October.
Also Wednesday, California became the nation’s first state to require all teachers and school staff to be inoculated by mid-October or else receive weekly COVID-19 tests. Several major-city school districts in the state have issued similar requirements in recent days, including those in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Long Beach.
Locally, proof of vaccination also has become a condition of entry for two major music festivals coming to Napa in the late summer. Oxbow RiverStage, a concert series that opens Saturday, and the BottleRock festival Sept. 3-5 both have announced that fans must either verify full inoculation against COVID-19 or a recent negative test result for the virus.
Seventy-five percent of Napa County residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and 80% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the county Health and Human Services agency.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
Photos: OLE Health visits Napa homeless camp to distribute care bags
