Napa County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Thirty-three more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, Napa County officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The latest COVID-19 infections bring the county’s overall total to 12,099 since the emergence of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the Napa County Health and Human Services agency’s informational website on the virus. The update follows the reporting of 126 new cases over the Friday-to-Monday weekend.
Twenty-six people were hospitalized on Tuesday with COVID-19 symptoms, and no local intensive-care beds were available.
Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District reported 20 positive COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 6-12, including seven employees and 13 students, all of them attending classes in person. The cases amount to 0.11% of the district's combined student body and staff.
That total is down from the 29 positive tests recorded the week before, although it includes Labor Day when schools and government offices were closed.
NVUSD saw its highest case count of the new school year — 36 people, including 34 students — in the week ending Aug. 29, the first full week of instruction after campuses opened Aug. 18.
After more than a year of internet-based remote learning followed by an optional hybrid of in-person and virtual teaching, the district is teaching the great majority of its 16,600-plus students on a full-time on-campus schedule for 2021-22. The independent study program, NVUSD’s only off-campus option this year, is teaching 278 students, including elementary school pupils who have entered a program previously limited to older students.
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
