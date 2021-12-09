Napa County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday update, 49 over two days

Napa County health authorities on Thursday confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases after announcing 14 on Wednesday.
The combined 49 positive COVID-19 tests announced over two days exceed the 40 cases the county Health and Human Services agency announced for the Saturday-to-Monday weekend. Nineteen infections were announced Tuesday on the county’s COVID-19 informational website.
Daily updates from the county health department are based on when local health authorities become aware of infections, not the number of positive tests found by laboratories on that day, county officials have said.
Napa County’s most recent one-week tally of new cases was 72 for the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, down 6% from a week earlier and well below a peak of 324 in mid-August, during a surge of infections driven by the Delta variant of the virus.
Six people in Napa County were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 24% of local intensive-care beds were available.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
