 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday update, 49 over two days

COVID-19 update

Napa County health authorities on Thursday confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases after announcing 14 on Wednesday.

The combined 49 positive COVID-19 tests announced over two days exceed the 40 cases the county Health and Human Services agency announced for the Saturday-to-Monday weekend. Nineteen infections were announced Tuesday on the county’s COVID-19 informational website.

Daily updates from the county health department are based on when local health authorities become aware of infections, not the number of positive tests found by laboratories on that day, county officials have said.

Napa County’s most recent one-week tally of new cases was 72 for the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, down 6% from a week earlier and well below a peak of 324 in mid-August, during a surge of infections driven by the Delta variant of the virus.

Six people in Napa County were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 24% of local intensive-care beds were available.

People are also reading…

Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician and Michigan State lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, joined Cheddar to discuss the newly discovered and highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. Bhatti said it is too early to draw any conclusions about the new variant but there is concern that it could eventually mutate and develop a resistance to vaccines. "Time will tell, but for now, it looks like, still, the best thing that we can do to try to limit the spread of this disease is make sure everybody gets a vaccine and make sure everybody avoids large gatherings indoors and wears masks during the wintertime especially," he said.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NY attorney general seeks Trump's testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News