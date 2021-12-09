Napa County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday update, 49 over two days

Napa County health authorities on Thursday confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases after announcing 14 on Wednesday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

The combined 49 positive COVID-19 tests announced over two days exceed the 40 cases the county Health and Human Services agency announced for the Saturday-to-Monday weekend. Nineteen infections were announced Tuesday on the county’s COVID-19 informational website.

Daily updates from the county health department are based on when local health authorities become aware of infections, not the number of positive tests found by laboratories on that day, county officials have said.

Napa County’s most recent one-week tally of new cases was 72 for the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, down 6% from a week earlier and well below a peak of 324 in mid-August, during a surge of infections driven by the Delta variant of the virus.

Six people in Napa County were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 24% of local intensive-care beds were available.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.