There were 35 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Napa County, officials reported Tuesday, with the number of people hospitalized increasing from three to five.

About 40% of county residents 16 years and older are now fully vaccinated, while 57% are at least partially vaccinated, the county said.

As of Tuesday, the number of vaccine doses administered to county residents and people who work here totaled 135,294, including 3,245 doses since Monday's report.

OLE Health announced that 10,000 doses would be available this week for people 16 years and older at daily clinics at the Meritage Resort in south Napa from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up for vaccinations, please visit www.olehealth.org and click the 'Schedule Your Vaccine" link.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

