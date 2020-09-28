Napa County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

Napa County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county's total since March to 1,703 cases.
Monday's total reflects testing over two days last week. Cases have been below 100 for five straight weeks.
There were four people hospitalized, the county said Monday. There have been 102 hospitalizations since March and 13 deaths.
Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus. To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
