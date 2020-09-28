 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases
alert

Napa County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

Napa County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county's total since March to 1,703 cases.

Monday's total reflects testing over two days last week. Cases have been below 100 for five straight weeks.

There were four people hospitalized, the county said Monday. There have been 102 hospitalizations since March and 13 deaths.

Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus. To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News