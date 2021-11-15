Napa County reports 37 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Thirty-seven more people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, the county health department reported Monday afternoon.
The latest tally of Saturday-to-Monday COVID-19 cases was in line with local totals in recent weekends, including the 39 infections recorded Nov. 6-8 and the 40 reported from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.
The county Health and Human Services agency’s COVID-19 informational website also reported 16 infections on Friday and 11 on Thursday, totals that were not immediately released due to technical issues on the site late last week.
Napa County’s case count of 150 for the week ending Thursday was up 69% from the 89 cases reported the previous week, although the county’s informational site pinned the jump partly to a laboratory’s delay in reporting positives. Earlier, the county announced a total of 29 additional infections for Oct. 25 and Nov. 3.
Seven people were being treated for COVID-19 at local hospitals as of Monday, and 23% of the county’s intensive care beds were available.
The average age of residents contracting the virus fell last week from 38 to 33, the county website reported. Patients younger than 18 accounted for the largest share of infections at 29%, followed by those in their 40s, who accounted for 20%. Latinos represented 56% of the cases for which patients’ ethnicity was known.
Seventy-three percent of Napa County’s total population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 249,002 doses given out, according to health officials.
