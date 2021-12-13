Napa County reports 38 COVID-19 cases in weekend update

Updated at 3:01 p.m. — Thirty-eight more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county public health officials said in a weekend update of COVID-19 spread released Monday afternoon.
The latest update of positive tests for the Saturday-to-Monday period is in line with the 40 infections confirmed in Napa County for the previous weekend of Dec. 4-6, but it follows a 72% in the county’s one-week totals to 124 new cases for the week ending Thursday. That count was the largest locally since 150 COVID-19 positives were reported Nov. 5-11.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Napa County increased to eight on Monday from six Friday, and 5% of local intensive-care beds were available.
The youngest Napa County residents, those 19 and under, now account for the largest share of new COVID-19 cases at 35% of the total, followed by ages 40 to 50 at 26.9%. There were more new cases among females than males, 55% to 45%, the county reported Friday.
Later Monday, California announced it would restore a mask-wearing requirement for indoor public areas in light of rising COVID-19 transmission rates. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state health, and human services secretary said a mask mandate will take effect across California on Wednesday and stay in force until Jan. 15, and apply to all people regardless of vaccination status.
Napa and other Bay Area counties had announced conditions for relaxing mask-wearing requirements in indoor public areas — including bringing down infection rates to the “moderate” level for three weeks. Despite a steady fall in COVID-19 infection rates since a summer spike caused by the virus’ Delta variant, Napa County had yet to achieve a three-week rollback in positive tests.
Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.
