 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa County reports 38 COVID-19 cases in weekend update

COVID-19 update

Updated at 3:01 p.m. — Thirty-eight more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county public health officials said in a weekend update of COVID-19 spread released Monday afternoon.

The latest update of positive tests for the Saturday-to-Monday period is in line with the 40 infections confirmed in Napa County for the previous weekend of Dec. 4-6, but it follows a 72% in the county’s one-week totals to 124 new cases for the week ending Thursday. That count was the largest locally since 150 COVID-19 positives were reported Nov. 5-11.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Napa County increased to eight on Monday from six Friday, and 5% of local intensive-care beds were available.

The youngest Napa County residents, those 19 and under, now account for the largest share of new COVID-19 cases at 35% of the total, followed by ages 40 to 50 at 26.9%. There were more new cases among females than males, 55% to 45%, the county reported Friday.

People are also reading…

Later Monday, California announced it would restore a mask-wearing requirement for indoor public areas in light of rising COVID-19 transmission rates. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state health, and human services secretary said a mask mandate will take effect across California on Wednesday and stay in force until Jan. 15, and apply to all people regardless of vaccination status.

Napa and other Bay Area counties had announced conditions for relaxing mask-wearing requirements in indoor public areas — including bringing down infection rates to the “moderate” level for three weeks. Despite a steady fall in COVID-19 infection rates since a summer spike caused by the virus’ Delta variant, Napa County had yet to achieve a three-week rollback in positive tests.

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.

Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician and Michigan State lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, joined Cheddar to discuss the newly discovered and highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. Bhatti said it is too early to draw any conclusions about the new variant but there is concern that it could eventually mutate and develop a resistance to vaccines. "Time will tell, but for now, it looks like, still, the best thing that we can do to try to limit the spread of this disease is make sure everybody gets a vaccine and make sure everybody avoids large gatherings indoors and wears masks during the wintertime especially," he said.

Howard Yune's favorite Napa Valley Register stories from 2021

I'm sharing five of my stories that I hope captured some of the flavor of life in the Napa Valley in this past year — from our slow emergence from the pandemic, to the return of live entertainment, to a young first-time marathoner's tribute to her late mother.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News