Napa County reports 38 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Thirty-eight more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health officials said in an update covering the Saturday-to-Monday weekend.

The newest figure is in line with the county’s weekend COVID-19 case counts in recent weeks. Napa County Public Health reported 37 positive test results were confirmed Nov. 13-15 and 39 during Nov. 6-8.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Although Napa County announced a near-halving of confirmed infections last week from the week before – from 150 to 82 – it also announced the 100th death of a resident from COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in California in early 2020. The latest death, which took place Thursday outside the county, was of an unvaccinated man from the city of Napa who was between the ages of 55 and 65, officials said Friday.

Overall, 105 Napa County deaths have been linked to COVID-19, including five people who died in the county but were non-residents, according to the county.

Last week’s fall-off in new infections brought Napa County back to the federal government’s “yellow” tier indicating a moderate rate of viral spread, the middle of five levels, the county's COVID-19 informational website indicated. The county most recently reached that milestone Nov. 8 but reverted to the orange tier of “substantial” transmission after only a day.

Napa and seven other Bay Area counties earlier announced that keeping infections at the yellow level – fewer than 50 new positives per 100,000 residents in the last seven days – for three weeks is one condition for a county to relax its safety rules, including requirements to wear masks in public indoor areas. A county’s public health officer also must decide that the local COVID-19 hospitalization rate is both low and stable, and at least 80% of the county population must be inoculated against the virus – or, alternatively, eight weeks must have passed since a vaccine has been federally approved for children as young as 5. (Napa County reported a 74% rate of full vaccination as of Monday.)

Nine people in the county were hospitalized due to the virus as of Monday, and no local intensive-care beds were vacant.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.