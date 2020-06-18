Napa County reports 4 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four more COVID-19 tests of Napa County residents have come back positive, for a total of 206 positives since testing started in March, the county reported Thursday.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients dropped from six to five. The number of local deaths remained at four, including a fatality announced on Wednesday.

Of the four new cases, three were in the City of Napa, which has had 119 cases, and one was in Calistoga where the total is now 26 cases.

The county reported 15,842 tests administered locally since the start of testing, an increase of 592 tests since Wednesday's report. Of these tests, 15,583 tests have come back negative, the county said.

For an overview of the coronavirus situation in Napa County, including the availability of health care resources, go to https://bit.ly/2US1Czh

Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.

Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.