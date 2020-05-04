Napa County reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases, with analysis of origins

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported four additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well an analysis of the origins of the county's 74 cases to date.

Forty-six percent of county's cases are of unknown origin, while 26% come from household contact, 7% from travel and 6% are health care exposure, the county said on its website.

The county also broke down the most common symptoms. Sixty-six percent of cases had coughs, 57% had fever, 51% muscle ache, 41% headaches and 39% shortness of breath.

Of the county's 74 cases, 33 patients have recovered and two have died. None are currently hospitalized.

The county said 1,424 county residents have been tested at county and hospital facilities, an increase of 51 since Saturday. Of these, 1,137 have tested negative and results are pending on 213 patients.

Napa County has expanded COVID-19 testing through a partnership with CORE and Verily. Data from this site is not yet included in the county's daily update.

Napa's 74 confirmed cases are part of 55,070 confirmed cases in California and 1,172,670 in the U.S. There have been 2,222deaths in California, 68,326 deaths in the U.S.