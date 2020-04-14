Napa County reports 4 more COVID-19 cases, with new age and ethnicity breakdown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported four more confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total since March 22 to 38, with the death toll unchanged at two.

Only one Napa County resident is currently hospitalized, down from two last week. This person is not in critical condition, reported Molly Rattigan, the county's deputy executive officer.

Of the four new cases, two were in the city of Napa, which has now recorded 24 cases, and two were in unincorporated Napa County which has had nine cases.

Other county totals: American Canyon, three cases; Calistoga and St. Helena, one each. None have been reported in Yountville, Deer Park/Angwin or Lake Berryessa, the county said.

Napa County is now breaking down cases by age group and ethnicity.

Of the 38 confirmed cases, 23 or 61% are people ages 18 to 49; 10 or 26% are people 50 to 64, and five or 13% are people over 64.

Twenty-five cases, or 66%, were females, while 13 cases were males.

Non-Hispanic whites represented 23 cases or 61%; Hispanics represented 11 cases or 29%; "other" represented three cases or 8% and one person was listed as "unknown" ethnicity.