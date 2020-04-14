Napa County reports 4 more COVID-19 cases, with new age and ethnicity breakdown

Napa County reported four more confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total since March 22 to 38, with the death toll unchanged at two.
Only one Napa County resident is currently hospitalized, down from two last week. This person is not in critical condition, reported Molly Rattigan, the county's deputy executive officer.
Of the four new cases, two were in the city of Napa, which has now recorded 24 cases, and two were in unincorporated Napa County which has had nine cases.
Other county totals: American Canyon, three cases; Calistoga and St. Helena, one each. None have been reported in Yountville, Deer Park/Angwin or Lake Berryessa, the county said.
Napa County is now breaking down cases by age group and ethnicity.
Of the 38 confirmed cases, 23 or 61% are people ages 18 to 49; 10 or 26% are people 50 to 64, and five or 13% are people over 64.
Twenty-five cases, or 66%, were females, while 13 cases were males.
Non-Hispanic whites represented 23 cases or 61%; Hispanics represented 11 cases or 29%; "other" represented three cases or 8% and one person was listed as "unknown" ethnicity.
A total of 731 individuals have been tested in Napa County, and 565 tests were negative. Another 128 people are awaiting test results, the county reported.
Test results typically take 24 to 48 hours, but depending on the lab and backlog they can take four to five days, Rattigan said.
Tuesday's four confirmed cases of COVID-19 is the most for a single day, tying last Friday's total.
Napa's 38 confirmed cases are part of more than 24,000 in California and 584,073 in the U.S. There have been 732 deaths in California and nearly 24,000 nationally, the county said.
Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.