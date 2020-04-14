You are the owner of this article.
Napa County reports 4 more COVID-19 cases, with new age and ethnicity breakdown
Napa County reported four more confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total since March 22 to 38, with the death toll unchanged at two.

Only one Napa County resident is currently hospitalized, down from two last week. This person is not in critical condition, reported Molly Rattigan, the county's deputy executive officer.

Of the four new cases, two were in the city of Napa, which has now recorded 24 cases, and two were in unincorporated Napa County which has had nine cases.

Other county totals: American Canyon, three cases; Calistoga and St. Helena, one each. None have been reported in Yountville, Deer Park/Angwin or Lake Berryessa, the county said.

Napa County is now breaking down cases by age group and ethnicity.

Of the 38 confirmed cases, 23 or 61% are people ages 18 to 49; 10 or 26% are people 50 to 64, and five or 13% are people over 64. 

Twenty-five cases, or 66%, were females, while 13 cases were males.

Non-Hispanic whites represented 23 cases or 61%; Hispanics represented 11 cases or 29%; "other" represented three cases or 8% and one person was listed as "unknown" ethnicity.

A total of 731 individuals have been tested in Napa County, and 565 tests were negative. Another 128 people are awaiting test results, the county reported.

Test results typically take 24 to 48 hours, but depending on the lab and backlog they can take four to five days, Rattigan said.

Tuesday's four confirmed cases of COVID-19 is the most for a single day, tying last Friday's total. 

Napa's 38 confirmed cases are part of more than 24,000 in California and 584,073 in the U.S. There have been 732 deaths in California and nearly 24,000 nationally, the county said.

Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.

