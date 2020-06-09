Napa County reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional 410 Napa County residents got COVID tested on Monday, and four more residents tested positive for the coronavirus, Napa County reported Tuesday.

The county's COVID total since March 22 is 157 cases, with three deaths. Two patients are currently hospitalized and 99 people have recovered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12 people have been hospitalized, the county said.

On Monday, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, said a recent upsurge in local cases, including 31 cases last week and 12 more on Monday, was largely due to increased socialization during the Memorial Day weekend.

Relucio urged the public to isolate as much as possible with household members and not host large gatherings.

Local organizations and hospitals have administered 12,421 COVID tests, the county said Tuesday. Results are pending for 42 people, the county said.

The county is encouraging residents to be tested for coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.