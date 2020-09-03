Napa County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Watch Now: These are the animals most at risk from coronavirus

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join

Watch Now: What to do if you're heading back to the gym during COVID-19

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.