Napa County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

For second day in a row, Napa County reported a single-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases.
There were four new cases reported Thursday, following eight on Wednesday, continuing a downward trend that began two weeks ago and has allowed some Napa County businesses to restart indoor activities.
Until last Friday, which also had four new cases, the county had gone a month with double-digit increases each report.
For the first time in weeks, the county report Thursday that no county resident was currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 13 Napa County residents have died and 87 have been hospitalized.
On Wednesday, Napa County said it had COVID-19 testing availability within the next week. Test results are coming back within two to five days, the county said.
To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
