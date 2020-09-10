Napa County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a drop from 16 cases on Wednesday.

There have been 1,532 cases since March. The county reports that 13 people have died and 1,194 have recovered. Two people are currently hospitalized, a decline of one patient since Wednesday, the county said.

To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join

Watch Now: How to safely go to the dentist during a pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.