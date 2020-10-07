Napa County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, continuing a trend of reduced coronavirus spread, according to Napa County.

There have now been 1,770 confirmed cases since March. Thirteen people have died and 1,558 have recovered, the county said.

Because of a drop in cases over the past month and a half, Napa County has been allowed to expand some commercial activities and plan to allow some relaxation of school restrictions.

Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus. To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

WATCH NOW: These are the unhealthiest industries

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.