Napa County reports 40 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Forty more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department announced in a weekend update on COVID-19 tests covering the Saturday-to-Monday weekend.

The previous weekend case count was 46 over the Thanksgiving weekend, a five-day span the county extended due to office closures for the holiday.

Hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 remained low on Monday, with four people in the county being treated for the virus compared to a peak of 25 in early September. Seventy-five percent of local intensive-care beds were available.

Napa County reported 72 new cases for the week ending Thursday, down 6% from the previous week and well below the one-week high of 324 infections reported in mid-August at the height of the Delta variant’s surge.

The share of county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 69.5%, including 74% of those who are 5 and older and eligible for inoculation, according to the county Health and Human Services agency’s informational website on the virus.

The latest challenge faced by public health authorities is evaluating the threat from Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant whose first U.S. case was detected in San Francisco last week. On Friday, five more cases in Northern California were linked to a Nov. 27 wedding in Wisconsin, according to Alameda County public health officials. One of the individuals had recently returned from traveling internationally, county officials said.

Napa County’s COVID-19 website features an Omicron fact sheet from the state Department of Public Health, which largely outlines the variant’s unknowns, including whether the new strain causes more severe symptoms than Delta and earlier forms of the coronavirus.

Four things Californians can do to protect themselves is get vaccinated, wear masks while inside indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status, get tested if feeling any symptoms regardless of vaccination status and stay home if ill, the fact sheet states.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

