Napa County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Napa County rose by 40 on Tuesday, bringing the total of cases to 806. Since March, there have been 8 deaths.

The number of cases has been spiking since Memorial Day, with cases doubling in the first 24 days of July, from 383 to 766.

There remain 14 hospitalizations in the county. There was some confusion about this on Tuesday, after the county briefly posted that there were 24 people hospitalized. County spokesperson Molly Rattigan confirmed Tuesday evening that the higher number was an error, not a real spike in hospitalizations.

County officials have said that most of the recent surge in cases is related to spread within households, but there have been cases from workplace exposure, social gatherings, and out-of-town visitors.

So far, there are 565 active cases and 233 recovered. The county had administered 31,406 tests.

The positive rate of those tests jumped last week to an all-time high of 5 percent, the county said Tuesday. The previous peak was the week of July 4, at 4.7 percent.