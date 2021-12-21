Napa County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as hospitalizations increase

Forty more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, nearly matching recent case counts from whole weekends, the county health department said Tuesday afternoon in its daily update on the disease’s transmission.

The online update by the county Health and Human Services agency followed the confirmation of 63 new infections over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, more than 20 cases above the weekend totals since early November.

New COVID-19 cases totaled 128 for the week ending Thursday, four more than the previous week but a jump of more than 70% from two weeks earlier. The county on Friday also reported its first confirmed case of the virus’ newer and more contagious Omicron variant, which on Monday supplanted Delta as the virus’ dominant strain in the U.S.

Much about Omicron remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say Omicron spreads even more readily than other coronavirus variants, including the Delta strain that drove a previous infection surge this summer.

Early studies suggest those already vaccinated against COVID-19 will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an Omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

Computer models used by state officials to forecast the virus say hospitalizations will stay steady through the holidays and dip slightly in mid-January.

The number of patients hospitalized in Napa County due to COVID-19 also increased to 13 on Tuesday, up from six on Dec. 10. Fourteen percent of local intensive care beds remained available.

As of Tuesday, 71.8% of all Napa County residents were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, including 77% of those who are at least 5 years old and eligible for inoculation.

With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and The Associated Press.