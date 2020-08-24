Napa County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, suggesting an uptick after a drop in cases last week.

Last week's COVID total was 101 cases, the lowest total in six weeks.

At the same time, the county reported that it had been taken off the state' monitoring list, a feat that if maintained for 14 straight days could result in some businesses being allow to reopen or offer indoor services and local school reopening as well.

To stay off the list, however, the county would have to average fewer than 10 cases a day, the county said -- a standard the county is not currently meeting.

There have now been 1,347 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 572 having recovered. There have been 13 deaths. Currently, six people are hospitalized, a decline of two patients since Friday.

COVID cases by city: Napa, 807; American Canyon, 237; Calistoga, 81; St. Helena, 46, and Yountville, 13.