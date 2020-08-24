Napa County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

Napa County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, suggesting an uptick after a drop in cases last week.
Last week's COVID total was 101 cases, the lowest total in six weeks.
At the same time, the county reported that it had been taken off the state' monitoring list, a feat that if maintained for 14 straight days could result in some businesses being allow to reopen or offer indoor services and local school reopening as well.
To stay off the list, however, the county would have to average fewer than 10 cases a day, the county said -- a standard the county is not currently meeting.
There have now been 1,347 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 572 having recovered. There have been 13 deaths. Currently, six people are hospitalized, a decline of two patients since Friday.
COVID cases by city: Napa, 807; American Canyon, 237; Calistoga, 81; St. Helena, 46, and Yountville, 13.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus, while acknowledging that it may take several weeks to get results. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join
Watch Now: A Napa first day of school like no other
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.