Napa County reports 41 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Forty-one people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus over the Friday-to-Monday weekend, health officials announced Monday afternoon.
The three-day total was down from the 50 new COVID-19 infections the county reported Oct. 8-11, and continues a local downward trend in the spread of the virus since a faster-spreading Delta variant sparked an increase over the summer. The county’s Health and Human Services agency reported 129 new cases Oct. 8-14, a 12% decrease from the previous week and well off the one-week high of 324 reported in mid-August.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Napa County has dropped into single digits, with eight people being treated as of Monday, according to the county’s COVID-19 informational website. No local intensive care beds were vacant.
Despite the falling infection rate, Napa County’s rate of spread remains in the “red” range, the highest of four tiers as listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Red-tier counties are those reporting more than 100 new infections per 100,000 people in the past week.
Napa County's death toll from COVID-19 remains at 102, including 97 county residents.
Photos: Take a look inside this newly reopened Napa church thrift shop
