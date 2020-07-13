Napa County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the third Monday in a row, Napa County started the week reporting a big number of new COVID-19 cases.

Monday's report of 41 new cases represents a two-day total. On the previous Monday, the two-day total was 60 cases.

The county now has 518 confirmed cases since March, with 157 people having recovered. The number of deaths remained at four.

There are 12 people hospitalized -- three more than Friday -- for a cumulative total of 42 hospitalizations, the county said.

The county reported last week that since the start of July there had been increased person-to-person spread with unknown exposure and spread from smaller household clusters, as well as cases linked to gatherings and occupational exposure.

Last week, the county ordered bars closed and a stop to indoor restaurant dining. At noon Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered further closures in Napa and other counties on the state's watch list, including barber shops and beauty parlors, indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries.