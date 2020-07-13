Napa County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

For the third Monday in a row, Napa County started the week reporting a big number of new COVID-19 cases.
Monday's report of 41 new cases represents a two-day total. On the previous Monday, the two-day total was 60 cases.
The county now has 518 confirmed cases since March, with 157 people having recovered. The number of deaths remained at four.
There are 12 people hospitalized -- three more than Friday -- for a cumulative total of 42 hospitalizations, the county said.
The county reported last week that since the start of July there had been increased person-to-person spread with unknown exposure and spread from smaller household clusters, as well as cases linked to gatherings and occupational exposure.
Last week, the county ordered bars closed and a stop to indoor restaurant dining. At noon Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered further closures in Napa and other counties on the state's watch list, including barber shops and beauty parlors, indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries.
Various providers have administered 25,587 COVID-19 tests since March, but currently there is a backlog at area labs that is delaying the reporting of results, the county reported Friday.
Of the new cases, 32 were in the city of Napa (301 total cases), four in American Canyon (82 cases), two in St. Helena (20 cases) and one each in the unincorporated area between St. Helena and Calistoga and in east Napa.
Additional Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
