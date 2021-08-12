Napa County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Coronavirus infections continued to tick upward locally as Napa County reported another 41 people testing positive as of Thursday afternoon.
The latest COVID-19 cases bring Napa County’s total to 98 over three days, with 32 new infections announced Wednesday and 25 on Tuesday, according to the county’s informational COVID-19 website. That total exceeds the 58 new cases announced on Monday, when the county’s Health and Human Services agency announces infections taking place over the weekend from the previous Friday.
Twelve people were being hospitalized in Napa County due to COVID-19, down one from the Wednesday number.
A Napa County hospital patient died Wednesday due to complications from the virus, but was not a county resident and will not be added to the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 85 people. The person lived in Lake County and was taken to Napa County for medical treatment, according to Napa County spokesperson Danielle Adams.
Four of the people who have succumbed to the virus locally since the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. in early 2020 were not official Napa County residents but had been living in the county recently, including a woman who died Aug. 3 in the city of Napa, Adams said.
With COVID-19 case loads rising over the summer and a more virulent Delta strain of the virus accounting for an increasing number of cases, Napa and other Bay Area counties have reinstated mask-wearing requirements in public indoor spaces that the state had relaxed in mid-June. In downtown Napa, both the Oxbow RiverStage concert series, which starts Saturday, and the BottleRock music festival Sept. 3-5 will require spectators to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result before entering.
The city of San Francisco went a step further Saturday, announcing a requirement of full inoculation against the coronavirus for visitors and employees at restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments. The rule takes effect next Friday but gives businesses two months to verify workers’ vaccination status, and people ineligible to receive the vaccine – such as children younger than 12 – are exempt.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
