 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Napa County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Coronavirus infections continued to tick upward locally as Napa County reported another 41 people testing positive as of Thursday afternoon.

The latest COVID-19 cases bring Napa County’s total to 98 over three days, with 32 new infections announced Wednesday and 25 on Tuesday, according to the county’s informational COVID-19 website. That total exceeds the 58 new cases announced on Monday, when the county’s Health and Human Services agency announces infections taking place over the weekend from the previous Friday.

Twelve people were being hospitalized in Napa County due to COVID-19, down one from the Wednesday number.

A Napa County hospital patient died Wednesday due to complications from the virus, but was not a county resident and will not be added to the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 85 people. The person lived in Lake County and was taken to Napa County for medical treatment, according to Napa County spokesperson Danielle Adams.

Four of the people who have succumbed to the virus locally since the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. in early 2020 were not official Napa County residents but had been living in the county recently, including a woman who died Aug. 3 in the city of Napa, Adams said.

With COVID-19 case loads rising over the summer and a more virulent Delta strain of the virus accounting for an increasing number of cases, Napa and other Bay Area counties have reinstated mask-wearing requirements in public indoor spaces that the state had relaxed in mid-June. In downtown Napa, both the Oxbow RiverStage concert series, which starts Saturday, and the BottleRock music festival Sept. 3-5 will require spectators to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result before entering.

The city of San Francisco went a step further Saturday, announcing a requirement of full inoculation against the coronavirus for visitors and employees at restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments. The rule takes effect next Friday but gives businesses two months to verify workers’ vaccination status, and people ineligible to receive the vaccine – such as children younger than 12 – are exempt.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report. 

Researchers just published a study that could speed up the approval process for vaccines and boosters intended to protect people against Covid-19 or new variants of the virus. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco to require vaccination proof indoors

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News