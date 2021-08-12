Napa County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Coronavirus infections continued to tick upward locally as Napa County reported another 41 people testing positive as of Thursday afternoon.

The latest COVID-19 cases bring Napa County’s total to 98 over three days, with 32 new infections announced Wednesday and 25 on Tuesday, according to the county’s informational COVID-19 website. That total exceeds the 58 new cases announced on Monday, when the county’s Health and Human Services agency announces infections taking place over the weekend from the previous Friday.

Twelve people were being hospitalized in Napa County due to COVID-19, down one from the Wednesday number.

A Napa County hospital patient died Wednesday due to complications from the virus, but was not a county resident and will not be added to the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 85 people. The person lived in Lake County and was taken to Napa County for medical treatment, according to Napa County spokesperson Danielle Adams.