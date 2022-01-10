Napa County reports 416 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Napa County increased by 416 over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, county health authorities announced in their daily update on COVID-19 transmission Monday afternoon as an infection surge driven by the virus’ latest Omicron variant continues.
The updated count followed a one-day increase Friday of 397 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding the highest weekly, much less daily, counts recorded during the previous surge of the Delta variant last summer. Napa County’s 880 new positive tests for the week ending Thursday also exceeded all weekly counts from the 2020-21 winter surge.
The number of local hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 increased by one from Friday, to 21, with 33% of intensive-care beds available, according to Napa County’s informational website on the virus.
Despite a larger number of infections, hospitalization figures have stayed below the peak of 26 on Jan. 3, 2021 — a development the county’s public health director Dr. Karen Relucio has suggested indicates that staffing shortages in the workplace, rather than hospitalization rates, could now be the most pressing local concern. However, Relucio also pointed to decreased health care staffing and shrunken capacity as a concern compared to previous COVID-19 surges.
Since Christmas, more than 5,000 people in California have been admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus. In many cases, they went in for other conditions and only learned they were infected upon testing.
State models used to forecast the impact of the virus show that within a month California could have a record 23,000 people in hospitals with COVID-19.
Napa County is reporting more new, weekly COVID-19 cases than during previous surges.
Napa County case counts do not include results from home testing kits, which were sold out at many local pharmacies last week.
Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the coronavirus more convenient amid rising frustrations.
Under the new policy, first detailed by The Associated Press, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.
Later this month, the federal government will launch a website to begin making 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests available via mail. The administration also is scaling up emergency rapid-testing sites in areas experiencing the greatest surges in cases.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
