The week started out Monday with Napa County reporting 46 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday's report.

This number is nearly as high as the initial case count last week and higher than case totals for three successive Mondays before that.

On Tuesday, Napa County expects to find out if local pandemic numbers are low enough for the county to go from red tier to orange tier on the state's plan for restoring business and community activities. Orange would allow more indoor activities and greater indoor occupancy.

The county said 97,299 doses of vaccine have been given to people who live or work in Napa County. This is an increase of 2,410 doses since Friday's report.

Deaths remain at 78, with 9,499 positive COVID cases tallied since March 2020.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

