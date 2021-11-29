 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 46 COVID-19 positive tests over long Thanksgiving weekend

COVID-19 update

Forty-six people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus during the extended Thanksgiving weekend from Thursday to Monday, according to county public health authorities.

The newest update from the county’s Health and Human Services agency covers a longer-than-normal time span because Napa County offices were closed on Thanksgiving, according to county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum. Napa’s most recent daily update on Wednesday confirmed three new infections.

By comparison, the county announced 38 positive test results during its last regular Saturday-to-Monday reporting period, Nov. 20-22.

Napa County previously reported 77 new COVID-19 cases in the six-day period ending Wednesday, compared to 82 confirmed cases the previous week.

Seven people were hospitalized in Napa County on Monday due to COVID-19, and 26% of local intensive-care beds were available, the county reported.

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday recommended expanding eligibility of COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults in the United States, which would pave the way for millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus. Tamara Lindstrom reports.

