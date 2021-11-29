Napa County reports 46 COVID-19 positive tests over long Thanksgiving weekend

Forty-six people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus during the extended Thanksgiving weekend from Thursday to Monday, according to county public health authorities.

The newest update from the county’s Health and Human Services agency covers a longer-than-normal time span because Napa County offices were closed on Thanksgiving, according to county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum. Napa’s most recent daily update on Wednesday confirmed three new infections.

By comparison, the county announced 38 positive test results during its last regular Saturday-to-Monday reporting period, Nov. 20-22.

Napa County previously reported 77 new COVID-19 cases in the six-day period ending Wednesday, compared to 82 confirmed cases the previous week.

Seven people were hospitalized in Napa County on Monday due to COVID-19, and 26% of local intensive-care beds were available, the county reported.

