Napa County reports 460 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Napa County’s wintertime surge in coronavirus infections continues, with the county health department confirming 460 more positive tests for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

The latest update exceeds the 336 positive tests reported Tuesday, and approaches the 490 infections Napa County confirmed for the Saturday-to-Monday weekend. The county’s Health and Human Services agency has reported its first two 1,000-infection seven-day counts in each of the last two weeks, including 1,470 for the week ending Jan. 20 – an average of 151.8 per 100,000 residents.

Local hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 also reached 26 on Wednesday, one more than on Tuesday and the same as Napa County’s peak during the viral surge during the winter of 2021. Ten percent of the county’s intensive-care beds were available.

Infection rates in Napa County and elsewhere have jumped since December with the spread of COVID-19’s highly contagious Omicron variant, and the local case count is nearly triple the 56.2 cases per 100,000 measured in January 2021. However, the Omicron surge has yet to trigger a proportional surge in hospitalizations, an absence the county’s public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio, speaking to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, attributed to generally milder Omicron symptoms and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the past year.

As the prospects for eradicating the coronavirus dim and future viral mutations become more likely, health departments eventually may shift away from raw infection counts and instead focus on the number of deaths, hospitalizations and group outbreaks, similar to the handling of influenza, Relucio said.

Since the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. two years ago, a total of 708 people in Napa County have been hospitalized with the virus, and 112 have died, with the most recent fatality on Jan. 20, according to the county’s COVID-19 informational website.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

