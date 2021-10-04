Napa County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

New local cases of the coronavirus again declined this past weekend from previous weekend totals, Napa County’s health department announced in its daily COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.

Forty-seven new COVID-19 infections were recorded from Friday to Monday, down from 57 cases for the Friday-Monday period ending Sept. 27, 66 on Sept. 20 and 126 on Sept. 13. The report follows the county Health and Human Services agency’s announcement that new cases last week dropped 8% from the week before, totaling 148 cases Sept. 24-30.

Viral spread has fallen from its summertime peak Aug. 13-19, when 324 new cases were reported in Napa County during a run-up driven by a faster-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19.

Thirteen people were hospitalized in Napa County on Monday due to COVID-19, and 24% of local intensive care beds were available, according to the county’s informational website on the virus.

Ninety-seven people in Napa County have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020, with the most recent death occurring Sept. 25.

Napa County remains in the “high” community transmission tier for COVID-19, as established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.