Napa County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

COVID-19 update

New local cases of the coronavirus again declined this past weekend from previous weekend totals, Napa County’s health department announced in its daily COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.

Forty-seven new COVID-19 infections were recorded from Friday to Monday, down from 57 cases for the Friday-Monday period ending Sept. 27, 66 on Sept. 20 and 126 on Sept. 13. The report follows the county Health and Human Services agency’s announcement that new cases last week dropped 8% from the week before, totaling 148 cases Sept. 24-30.

Viral spread has fallen from its summertime peak Aug. 13-19, when 324 new cases were reported in Napa County during a run-up driven by a faster-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19.

Thirteen people were hospitalized in Napa County on Monday due to COVID-19, and 24% of local intensive care beds were available, according to the county’s informational website on the virus.

Ninety-seven people in Napa County have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020, with the most recent death occurring Sept. 25.

Napa County remains in the “high” community transmission tier for COVID-19, as established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only 68 counties nationwide have seen infections slow down into the “moderate” range, which the CDC defines as between 10 and 50 cases per 100,000 people and 5% to 8% positive tests. At least six of those counties are in the Bay Area, including Sonoma, Alameda and San Mateo.

One county in the moderate tier, Santa Cruz, on Wednesday lifted its mask-wearing indoor mandate in some indoor spaces for people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, although mask use remains strongly encouraged. Face coverings remain mandatory for unvaccinated people, and mask requirements are still in effect at schools, hospitals and senior group homes due to state mandates.

Information from SFGate was used in this report. 

While many in Napa County are already vaccinated against COVID-19, a number of locals have yet to get their first, or second, shots. OLE Health of Napa offers a free shot clinic every Tuesday afternoon.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

