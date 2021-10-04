Napa County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

New local cases of the coronavirus again declined this past weekend from previous weekend totals, Napa County’s health department announced in its daily COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.
Forty-seven new COVID-19 infections were recorded from Friday to Monday, down from 57 cases for the Friday-Monday period ending Sept. 27, 66 on Sept. 20 and 126 on Sept. 13. The report follows the county Health and Human Services agency’s announcement that new cases last week dropped 8% from the week before, totaling 148 cases Sept. 24-30.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Viral spread has fallen from its summertime peak Aug. 13-19, when 324 new cases were reported in Napa County during a run-up driven by a faster-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19.
Thirteen people were hospitalized in Napa County on Monday due to COVID-19, and 24% of local intensive care beds were available, according to the county’s informational website on the virus.
Ninety-seven people in Napa County have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020, with the most recent death occurring Sept. 25.
Napa County COVID-19 cases continued to fall this week, down 8% from last week, according to the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency.
Napa County remains in the “high” community transmission tier for COVID-19, as established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Only 68 counties nationwide have seen infections slow down into the “moderate” range, which the CDC defines as between 10 and 50 cases per 100,000 people and 5% to 8% positive tests. At least six of those counties are in the Bay Area, including Sonoma, Alameda and San Mateo.
One county in the moderate tier, Santa Cruz, on Wednesday lifted its mask-wearing indoor mandate in some indoor spaces for people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, although mask use remains strongly encouraged. Face coverings remain mandatory for unvaccinated people, and mask requirements are still in effect at schools, hospitals and senior group homes due to state mandates.
Information from SFGate was used in this report.
Photos: Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Napa clinic
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa SK
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com