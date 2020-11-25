Napa County reports 47 new COVID cases on Wednesday

Napa County said Wednesday that another 47 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

This was the highest Wednesday case total since July 29 when 54 people were reported positive, according to county figures.

There have been 236 positive cases reported this week, which isn't far below last week's record of 263 cases for the full six-day reporting period.

On Monday, the county reported nine people hospitalized for the virus. Wednesday's total was 12 people.

Napa County had a record number of COVID-19 cases confirmed last week which helped push the county from the orange tier into the bottom purple tier in the state ratings and new controls were imposed on businesses and gatherings, including a limited nighttime curfew.