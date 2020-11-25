 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 47 new COVID cases on Wednesday

Napa County said Wednesday that another 47 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

This was the highest Wednesday case total since July 29 when 54 people were reported positive, according to county figures. 

There have been 236 positive cases reported this week, which isn't far below last week's record of 263 cases for the full six-day reporting period.

On Monday, the county reported nine people hospitalized for the virus. Wednesday's total was 12 people.

Napa County had a record number of COVID-19 cases confirmed last week which helped push the county from the orange tier into the bottom purple tier in the state ratings and new controls were imposed on businesses and gatherings, including a limited nighttime curfew.

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus, but appointments have been hard to come by because of the high volume of requesting tests. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

