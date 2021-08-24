Napa County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

“All of that immunity is bringing down our cases in California,” Gandhi said.

She and other experts expect vaccination rates to increase as more employers mandate the shots and proof of vaccination is required to participate in more activities.

The experts also expect some people will be more comfortable with getting the shots after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older.

About two-thirds of eligible Californians 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and another 10% have gotten their first shots. Areas with higher numbers of new cases and hospitalizations tend to be areas with lower immunization rates.

In Del Norte County, in the state's far northwest, only 44% of eligible people have received at least one shot, and it averaged 170 new COVID cases per 100,000 residents in the last week, a rate nearly triple any other county. Tuolumne, Kings, Yuba and Sutter counties all had rates above 50 new cases per 100,000. The state average is 28. All those counties have vaccination rates well below the state average.