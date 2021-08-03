Napa County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Another 49 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department announced Tuesday afternoon.
The new infections, which the county Health and Human Services agency reported on its informational COVID-19 website, come at the heels of 61 cases reported over the weekend. After a steady decline from a midwinter spike, COVID-19 cases have risen in the county for five consecutive weeks, with infections more than tripling from 240 in June to 886 in July. Overall, 10,552 cases have been reported in Napa County since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020.
The number of people hospitalized in Napa County due to COVID-19 remained at 11, up from three on July 23. The virus has caused 84 deaths countywide, according to the health department.
Nationwide, daily coronavirus deaths have increased in the past two weeks from an average of 259 to 360, while new cases have grown sixfold in the past month to average nearly 80,000 daily, The Associated Press reported. Both figures are at their highest points since January, when the U.S. was averaging about 3,400 deaths and a quarter-million cases per day, including more than 200 infections a day in Napa County.
The latest surge may be triggered by the more easily transmitted Delta variant of COVID-19, which U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documents conclude is as contagious as chickenpox, the AP reported earlier.
On Monday, seven Bay Area counties including San Francisco announced a return to mandatory mask wearing in public indoor areas, including for people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
In Napa County, employees of county-run health care and group living facilities such as public or behavioral health clinical services, corrections, and the south Napa homeless shelter must show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county public health officer, said on Thursday.
Masks will be recommended but not required for the outdoor event, in line with state guidelines.
Also, the producers of the BottleRock music festival announced Friday that spectators will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the previous 72 hours. The rule will apply to each day of the festival, scheduled Sept. 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo, meaning that tests must take place Sept. 2 or 3.
Masks will be recommended but not required for those attending BottleRock, in line with state guidelines for outdoor gatherings of more than 10,000 spectators.
