Napa County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Another 49 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department announced Tuesday afternoon.

The new infections, which the county Health and Human Services agency reported on its informational COVID-19 website, come at the heels of 61 cases reported over the weekend. After a steady decline from a midwinter spike, COVID-19 cases have risen in the county for five consecutive weeks, with infections more than tripling from 240 in June to 886 in July. Overall, 10,552 cases have been reported in Napa County since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020.

The number of people hospitalized in Napa County due to COVID-19 remained at 11, up from three on July 23. The virus has caused 84 deaths countywide, according to the health department.

Nationwide, daily coronavirus deaths have increased in the past two weeks from an average of 259 to 360, while new cases have grown sixfold in the past month to average nearly 80,000 daily, The Associated Press reported. Both figures are at their highest points since January, when the U.S. was averaging about 3,400 deaths and a quarter-million cases per day, including more than 200 infections a day in Napa County.