Napa County reports 5 new coronavirus cases, bringing local total to 168

Five more people in Napa County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of local infections to 168, the county announced Friday.

The number of people hospitalized locally with COVID-19 increased from two to three Friday, while the number of residents who have recovered from the virus remained at 103, according to an update on the county’s website.

Three people have died in Napa County due to coronavirus complications, out of the 4,940 who have succumbed to the disease across California.

In the county's incorporated areas, the city of Napa has recorded 94 cases, American Canyon 28 cases, Calistoga 20 cases, St. Helena 5 cases and Yountville 2 cases.

Various providers have given 13,346 tests to county residents, with 13,130 tests coming back negative. Results are pending on 48 tests.

The county said 53% of cases are of unknown community exposure, 30% household exposure, 9% non-household, 4% travel and 3% healthcare.

Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.

Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.