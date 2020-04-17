Napa County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day total yet

Napa County reported five new confirmed COVID-19 case Friday, the greatest one-day total since the first two cases were reported March 22.
The county now has confirmed 44 cases, including two deaths.
As the county increases testing, the potential for more confirmed cases grows. As of Friday, 980 people had been tested, with 747 negative results and 189 people awaiting results, the county reported. Until Friday, the highest one-day total for COVID-19 patients was four.
The county reported Thursday morning that no Napa County patient was then hospitalized.
All five of the new cases were city of Napa residents. Of the 44 total cases, 30 have been in the city, nine in unincorporated Napa County, three in American Canyon and one each in St. Helena and Calistoga.
Of the 44 total cases, 29 or 66% are female. Twenty-six or 59% are non-Hispanic whites, 14 or 32% are Hispanic and four cases are "other."
Napa’s 44 confirmed cases are included among the more than 28,000 cases in California and more than 672,000 cases nationally. There have been 973 deaths in California and 33,325 nationally, the county said Friday morning
Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.
Stanford University's Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/06055
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
Zuzu
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigna
