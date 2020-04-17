Napa County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day total yet

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported five new confirmed COVID-19 case Friday, the greatest one-day total since the first two cases were reported March 22.

The county now has confirmed 44 cases, including two deaths.

As the county increases testing, the potential for more confirmed cases grows. As of Friday, 980 people had been tested, with 747 negative results and 189 people awaiting results, the county reported. Until Friday, the highest one-day total for COVID-19 patients was four.

The county reported Thursday morning that no Napa County patient was then hospitalized.

All five of the new cases were city of Napa residents. Of the 44 total cases, 30 have been in the city, nine in unincorporated Napa County, three in American Canyon and one each in St. Helena and Calistoga.

Of the 44 total cases, 29 or 66% are female. Twenty-six or 59% are non-Hispanic whites, 14 or 32% are Hispanic and four cases are "other."

Napa’s 44 confirmed cases are included among the more than 28,000 cases in California and more than 672,000 cases nationally. There have been 973 deaths in California and 33,325 nationally, the county said Friday morning