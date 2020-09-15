 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Napa County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

There were just five new COVID-19 cases in Napa County, officials reported Tuesday, continuing last week's trend of reduced cases.

There have now been 1,575 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Napa County since March, with 13 deaths and 1,196 residents listed as recovered.

Four people were reported hospitalized Tuesday, double Monday's total.

Napa County reports having COVID-19 testing capacity and availability this week. Test results are coming back within two to five days.

It’s important for Napa County to maintain high testing numbers in order to avoid business re-closures, the county said.

Testing times were available in Napa on Thursday, Sept. 17; and Friday, Sept. 18.

To sign up for a test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.

Concerned about COVID-19?

