Napa County reports 50% drop in new COVID-19 cases over the past 3 weeks

Napa County recorded 343 new COVID-19 cases this week, the lowest weekly total since November and 50% less than the record high of 681 cases three weeks ago.

The local trend matches what is happening in California and nationally, although Napa cases remain far above what they were last summer and early fall. Since March, there have been 8,541 cases reported.

There were four deaths tied to COVID-19 this week, half the record number of eight deaths set two weeks ago. Fifty-eight people have died since the first fatality in March.

At the start of the week, 25 people were hospitalized in the county's two acute care hospitals. The number had dropped to 23 by Friday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The county said that 35% of local Intensive Care Unit beds were available at week's end, the highest percentage in weeks.

Napa County reported 29,879 vaccine doses administered locally since December, including 2,834 doses since Thursday. Currently, all vaccinations are being given to people who have already received their first dose.