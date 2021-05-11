Napa County reported a milestone Tuesday, saying that more than half the eligible population age 18 and older is now fully vaccinated.
Among people 65 and older, more than 90% have all of their recommended shots, the county said.
Health officials acknowledge that desired "herd immunity" would require substantially more people to be vaccinated. On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, which could lead to an expanded vaccine-eligible population.
There were nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County on Tuesday, following 11 cases on Monday.
The number of people hospitalized locally with COVID-19 dropped to just one on Tuesday, the lowest number of the year.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/
If you do not have access to the Internet or need assistance with the State’s MyTurn tool, please call: 1-833-422-4255 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
For more ways to register, please visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
