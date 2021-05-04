Napa County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with four people in local hospitals.

The county said that 75,440 of the county's 138,000 residents are at least partially vaccinated and 54,590 are fully vaccinated, or 40% of the total population, with children under age 16 not yet eligible.

There have been 36 new cases since last Friday's report, with 9,823 cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 remains at 80.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/

If you do not have access to the Internet or need assistance with the State’s MyTurn tool, please call: 1-833-422-4255 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

For more ways to register, please visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 M-F from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

