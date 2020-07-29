Napa County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County's COVID-19 surge continued Wednesday, with officials reporting 54 new cases. But most of those were related to "testing at two congregate living facilities with known cases," officials said.

The county had reported 40 new cases on Tuesday.

The total now stands at 860 cases in Napa County since March, more than half of which have been reported in July alone. The county is averaging 22.6 new cases per day this month, up from 13 in June and 4.4 in May.

Officials say that, in addition to congregate living facilities, they have seen spread within households, at work, and to a lesser extent, from large gatherings and out-of-town visitors.

There are 489 active cases, with 363 persons listed as recovered. There have been 8 deaths. Current hospitalizations rose Wednesday by one, to a total of 15.

In all, 69 persons have been admitted to the hospital in the county since March because of the virus.

Infections are roughly evenly split between persons younger than 30, those over 50, and those in between. Hispanics continue to be disproportionately affected at 50.5 percent of the cases, but that's down slightly from recent weeks as a percentage.