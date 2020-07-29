Napa County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Napa County's COVID-19 surge continued Wednesday, with officials reporting 54 new cases. But most of those were related to "testing at two congregate living facilities with known cases," officials said.
The county had reported 40 new cases on Tuesday.
The total now stands at 860 cases in Napa County since March, more than half of which have been reported in July alone. The county is averaging 22.6 new cases per day this month, up from 13 in June and 4.4 in May.
Officials say that, in addition to congregate living facilities, they have seen spread within households, at work, and to a lesser extent, from large gatherings and out-of-town visitors.
There are 489 active cases, with 363 persons listed as recovered. There have been 8 deaths. Current hospitalizations rose Wednesday by one, to a total of 15.
In all, 69 persons have been admitted to the hospital in the county since March because of the virus.
Infections are roughly evenly split between persons younger than 30, those over 50, and those in between. Hispanics continue to be disproportionately affected at 50.5 percent of the cases, but that's down slightly from recent weeks as a percentage.
The surge of cases in July contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose earlier this month.
To reverse the rise in cases, public health officials have urged the public to wear masks, reduce mixing with people outside their household “bubble” to the maximum extent possible, observe at least 6 feet of social distancing and wash their hands often.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
